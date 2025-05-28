Falkirk's youth chief Tong Begg reveals summer plans as full academy start ramps up

Falkirk’s youth chief Tony Begg reviews academy relaunch and how the summer looks for Bairns behind the scenes.

Falkirk’s head of youth development Tony Begg has revealed that significant progress has already made as the Bairns prepare to relaunch the club’s famed academy in time for the new season.

The Scottish Premiership-bound Bairns confirmed last week that a “major milestone in the club’s rebuild” had been reached after agreeing to begin the process of restarting the academy a year earlier than planned following the first team’s promotion to the SPFL’s top flight.

And work to make sure Falkirk are compliant and ready to go for the start of the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland Performance-level league cycle in late July is progressing well.

Falkirk’s academy relaunch is on track

“It has been pretty manic,” Begg, formerly a youth coach at Hibs and Club Development Manager at the Scottish FA, said. “There are many boxes to tick as such. But it has been great. The criteria that you need to have available for the Scottish FA is pretty wide-ranging. Off-field stuff; business plans, curriculums, education plans, ethos - there is so much you wouldn’t possibly think about.

“We are also well down the line with recruiting staff. We need more coaches but also an increased scouting network and support staff to create a full academy footballing department. A big thing for me is getting top-class coaches in the door and we are doing well with that. Of course the other part of recruiting the players - in some sense that is the easier bit. The relaunch wasn’t just sprung on me, I did know that if we got promoted there was a good chance of it happening so that has allowed me to work away in the background in terms of the groundwork.”

Alongside the success of John McGlynn’s first team, Falkirk’s current under-16 and under-18 teams lifted their respective league titles this season with the under-16s also securing a league cup trophy. The Bairns move up to Performance Level from Advanced Youth will now see the club form seven age-group squads: pre-academy under-10/11s, under-12s, under-13s, under-14s, under-15s, under-17s and under-19s.

McGlynn and co have ‘bought into’ academy relaunch

“Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve actually had new players in training with us from all of the new age groups,” Begg added. “We haven’t started completely from scratch. We should have formalised how most of the squads look by the end of June. The success of the under-16s and under-18s this season has been brilliant too and something to build on. The end goal is to get academy players into John’s first team.

“I have to thank everyone who has mucked in so far. It is a team effort. Old and new staff are putting in so much work to get this off the ground. You can never get enough help. The Board of Directors, Jamie Swinney, John, the first team coaching staff - everyone has bought into it. I have to give a big thanks to our academy sponsor Street Lighting Supplies too. We are so fortunate.”

Begg also confirmed that Falkirk are “exploring” the possibility of partnering with a lower league club to make use of the Scottish FA’s new Cooperation System which will allow greater flexibility to the existing domestic loan quotas.

The Bairns, however, are unlikely to field a B team in the 2025/26 KDM Evolution Trophy (new Challenge Cup format) as they look to get the academy up and running first. The following campaign is when we are likely to see Falkirk enter a B team into that competition.

The club’s academy teams will play against Ayr United, Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston, Greenock Morton, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Partick Thistle, Ross County, and St Johnstone, with home games taking place at the Falkirk Stadium.