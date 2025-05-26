Bo'ness star Ruiraidh is Scottish Rugby Union Young Person of the Year

A teenage volunteer who has dedicated most of his life to rugby and helping others to enjoy the sport has been named the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) Young Person of the Year.

Bo’ness Rugby Club’s Ruiraidh Porteous, 16, received the title at an SRU ceremony at Murrayfield on Friday, May 23.

The honour comes just two months after Ruiraidh received a Young Persons Award from the SRU for his work over the past 12 months – making remarkable contributions to Bo’ness Rugby Club, his school Bo’ness Academy and the wider community and inspiring many through his dedication, resilience and leadership.

Ruiraidh has been a cornerstone of Bo’ness Rugby Club, volunteering tirelessly during his time there through roles as a youth coach, an SRU first aider and an SRU qualified referee.

Bo'ness Academy pupil and Bo'ness Rugby Club stalwart Ruiraidh Porteous, 16, has been named the SRU Young Person of the Year (Picture: Submitted)

He has helped run school holiday camps, tournaments, and weekly training sessions, ensuring that young players have the opportunity to develop their skills and enjoy the sport.

A Bo’ness Rugby Club spokesperson said: “His commitment to the club’s success and the well-being of its members is truly commendable, but his involvement

extends to his school, where he actively promotes rugby and encourages his peers to participate.

"He has assisted at rugby sessions and matches, fostering a sense of teamwork and camaraderie among students. His leadership and enthusiasm have inspired

many of his classmates to take up the sport and get involved in extracurricular activities.

"Ruiraidh’s contributions to the community are equally impressive. He has been involved in running various outreach programs, including free rugby holiday camps and primary school tournaments.

"These initiatives have introduced rugby to children who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to play, promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles. His efforts have helped build a stronger, more connected community.

“Ruiraidh’s dedication and passion for rugby have inspired many within the club and beyond. His resilience, particularly in the face of personal challenges such as

his current injury, has shown others the importance of perseverance and commitment.

"Despite currently being unable to play himself due to a significant shoulder injury, he continues to support others, demonstrating that true leadership is about

serving and uplifting those around you."

