Reports say that former Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro is currently training with Falkirk ahead of the Bairns’ trip to Parkhead this Friday.

Ismaila Soro is currently on trial with Falkirk as the ex-Celtic midfielder looks to win a deal with the Scottish Premiership newcomers, according to the Daily Record.

The Ivory Coast international, 27, has been “handed a trial by Bairns boss John McGlynn” ahead of the upcoming trip to his former club this Friday night.

Falkirk travel to Brendan Rodgers’ side to kick off the second round of this year’s Premier Sports Cup. That match begins at 7.45pm and is being shown live on Premier Sports.

Free agent Soro was ex-Celtic prospect

Soro is currently a free agent having departed Israeli outfit Beitar Jerusalem earlier this summer. He spent two seasons there having left Celtic officially back in 2023 following a loan spell away from the club in Portugal. The midfielder signed for Celtic on a four-and-a-year deal and played over 40 time for the Hoops - including against the Bairns in a Scottish Cup tie.

Falkirk boss McGlynn previously confirmed to The Falkirk Herald that he was still looking to add to his squad before the end of the window - with at least two signings expected.