John McGlynn reveals Falkirk transfer strategy as Newcastle and Man United are namechecked in loan hunt for Premier League starlets.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn has revealed that Falkirk are targeting top Premier League clubs for loan signings as he continues to play the “long game” to bolster his Scottish Premiership squad.

The Bairns boss says that he has received “hundreds” of potential signings from agents and the likes, but that he is holding out for his top targets. Namechecking Newcastle United and Manchester United - McGlynn explained the “frustrating” process involved in trying to bring in players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk boss reveals loan strategy

When asked if he expected any new additions before Sunday’s clash with Livingston, he said: “Nothing is imminent. We have had loads of players put to us. We’re still sticking to the ones that we’ve targeted and we are still negotiating. We are waiting on the parent club letting the player go to us - it is an ongoing thing that has been going for some time. It is a bit frustrating but you have to be patient and keep your fingers crossed that nothing pops up - because it can at times. I am expecting to bring in at least a couple."

McGlynn explained further that as the month goes on, Falkirk can move on to other targets but that isn’t something he is particularly keen on doing. He revealed that the Bairns are hoping to bring in highly-rated Premier League youngsters.

Falkirk targeting top Premier League starlets

“We’ve been in for some since April,” he explained. “English clubs come back later, we start earlier. These guys are not far away from the first team so they go away on tours. They’ve been to Asia, America, Timbuktu and they’ve been in and around the squad. They (the clubs) maybe want them to sign new contracts before they go out on loan. Negotiations need to go on and you might be at the last day of the window trying - who knows? Hundreds of players are given to you. We haven’t had many that’s been like ‘we must get that player in’. There’s maybe one of two but Championship clubs in England will probably get those guys. That’s what we are up against. You target a lad and then someone in the Championship or League One puts an offer in. League One clubs have a lot of money to play with too. You then have a situation where it's an English boy and they are thinking ‘do we want them to stay in England and go to Wycombe Wanderers or go up to Scotland?’.

Henry Cartwright is on a season-long loan from Leicester City | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Even before April, as soon as the January window closes, you are looking at next year. We are now looking at next summer. There are guys down south who are going out for their first loan now and you are tracking them. We really want players on their second loan. Henry Cartwright is on his first loan. In an ideal world he would have been out already but we really liked what we saw with him and that’s why he’s here. You want someone who has tasted what it is like living away from home and has experienced a different culture. We are targeting big clubs. We are talking to Newcastle, Manchester United and the likes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, on the potential of outgoing from the Bairns’ squad, McGlynn said: “Not on the agenda (outgoings). We have Barney Stewart, Finn Yeats, Tom Lang, Jamie Snedddon out. There’s five. We are filling the bench with the likes of Rhys Walker and Flynn McCafferty. I am not moaning about that, it is just where our squad lies at the moment. If you had a crystal ball that told you how injuries would look going forward then it would be different. You would maybe try to bring in players in different positions compared to what I am right now. But I don’t have that crystal ball. We do have some versatile players. Connor Allan is one who can slot into three or four areas which is a bonus. We know positions that we want to strengthen and add competition in.”