Falkirk reveal 'dispute resolution process' likely as they gear up to challenge 'senseless' SPFL Premiership artificial pitch ban

Falkirk admit a “dispute resolution process” is likely as they continue to battle against what club chiefs say is a “senseless” ban on artificial pitches in the SPFL’s top flight.

William Hill Premiership sides voted at the end of last season to implement a ban from the 2026-27 campaign after the governing body, the SPFL, put forward a resolution to “phase out” plastic pitches.

Seven clubs, spearheaded by the Bairns and the club’s CEO Jamie Swinney, have since campaigning against the ban, offering up alternatives citing the ‘already seismic gap between the Championship and Premiership’.

It was revealed in November that the seven-strong group were prepared to ask an independent arbitration tribunal to review the decision under Article 99 of the Scottish FA’s rules if their complaints were ignored.

Replacing Falkirk's plastic pitch could be on the cards if the Bairns managed a double promotion (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Representatives from Falkirk, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Hamilton, Airdrieonians, Cove Rangers and Queen of the South held talks with Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney.

In a board update released on Monday, Falkirk’s hierarchy said: “The club is also working behind the scenes, talking to the SPFL, SFA and fellow clubs, to challenge the senseless ban on synthetic pitches, despite another winter of horrendous grass surfaces blighting matches up and down the country. A dispute resolution process is now increasingly likely.

Swinney and fellow club chiefs believe that the cash should trickle down the pyramid to help cash-strapped lower-league sides – pointing to examples of other UEFA nations where solidarity payments trickle down the pyramid.

Currently, UEFA solidarity payment distribution in Scotland goes only to Premiership clubs not involved in European group stage competitions.

Falkirk chief executive officer Jamie Swinney speaking at the club's 2024 AGM back in October (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A possible solution could include a new distribution system that sees some or all of the funds go to second tier clubs as a way to bridge the already seismic gap between both divisions.

“We believe that all clubs with the ability and ambition to reach the Premiership should be encouraged to do so, without having unnecessary barriers being created to demotivate and disincentivise them,” a spokesperson previously said for four of the clubs invovled in the challenge (including Falkirk).

"The costs associated with achieving the highest possible standard of grass pitches, year-round, could be more than £750k per annum, with a large percentage of this attributed to the electricity required to fuel grass growth lamps.

"It is therefore very difficult for the majority of Scottish clubs to achieve the highest possible standard of playing surface, as it is cost prohibitive. There’s no question that a top-quality, UEFA-approved artificial surface is far superior, in every respect, than a sub-standard grass pitch, which we routinely see in the winter months of Scottish football.”

Kilmarnock are the only team in the top-flight with an artificial pitch – and they revealed late last year that they won’t be returning to grass for the start of next season as initially planned.