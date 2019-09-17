Falkirk send best wishes to former boss Jim Jefferies after heart attack

Falkirk goalkeeper Cammy Bell has echoed his club’s get well soon message to former boss Jim Jefferies.

The 68-year-old is recovering in hospital after becoming unwell while playing golf in Gullane yesterday.

Jim Jefferies has managed Hearts twice, as well as Falkirk, Berwick Rangers, Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Bradford.

He suffered a heart attack and was resucitated by paramedics en route to hospital.

Jefferies, who won the Challenge Cup and two First Division titles with Falkirk is still revered by the Bairns supporters, not only for his silver-laden spell in the early 1990s but for his recruitment of players like Simon Stainrod, Richard Cadette and John Hughes.

The club sent their best wishes to the now Edinburgh City sporting director in a tweet on @FalkirkFC account: “The very best wishes of everyone at the club to former manager, Jim Jefferies who fell ill earlier this afternoon. Get well soon, Jim!”

Jefferies left the Bairns to join Hearts and also had spells at Bradford City, Dunfermline and Kilmarnock where he handed present Bairns number one Cammy Bell his first senior start.

Cammy Bell was given his senior debut by the former Bairns boss. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Bell told The Falkirk Herald: “Jim gave me my debut at Kilmarnock and it was a massive shock when I heard. My wife read it last night when I was sleeping and I messaged him this morning to wish him a speedy recovery. I spoke to him throughout last season and keep in touch with him.

“I’ll be praying he gets better and back in and around football, because he’s been such a big figure in Scottish football for a long time. “He’s done great things at most of the clubs he’s been at and he’s a huge character as well.”

Bell went on: “He gave me my debut and I’ll always be thankful to him for that and I really enjoyed working with him as well.

“He was a good old-school manager who really motivated you, and he also had a fear factor about him and a hairdryer treatment too, but he was good tactically and him and Billy Brown worked brilliantly together throughout their whole careers. I’m sure everyone will be saying the same and hope he has a speedy recovery and see him on his feet soon.

“Hopefyully he can get back to the football too becuase that’s his passion - he loves football and golf. I read it was on the golf course that he took unwell but I’m sure he’ll be desparate to get back fighting fit and healthy to get back out onto the golf course and back to the football scene.”