Legendary Falkirk manager and former Bradford City boss Jim Jefferies suffers heart attack

Former Falkirk and Bradford City boss Jim Jefferies is recovering in hospital following a heart attack yesterday.

The 68-year old had been playing golf at Gullane when he collapsed.

Jefferies later managed Kilmarnock and Dunfermline, amongst others

Jefferies steered the Bairns to the Challenge Cup trophy with a win over St Mirren, and also two first division championships during some of the best days for Bairns in recent memory.

He was manager at a Brockville between 1990 and 1995 and signed legends like John Hughes, David Weir and Simon Stainrod.

He left to join boyhood heroes Hearts who he also played for, and cut his managerial teeth at Berwick Rangers.

After taking the Scottish Cup to Tynecastle with a win over 10-in-a row chasing Rangers in the 1998 final he went on to manage Bradford City, Kilmarnock and Dunfermline plus another return to Tynecastle.

His most recent job in football was a behind the scenes role at Edinburgh City. The Ainslie Park club released a statement last night saying “Sporting Director Jim Jeffries suffered a heart attack earlier today while on the golf course.

“We can confirm that club chairman Jim Brown has spoken to Jim on the phone this evening and are pleased to say that he is in good spirits and looking forward to making a full recovery.

“Both the club and Jim would like to thank everyone who has been in contact to wish him well and appreciate greatly their kind thoughts at this difficult time.”

Our sister title at the Edinburgh Evening News reports Jefferies stopped breathing en route to hospital, but was resuscitated by paramedics.