Scott Arfield on Falkirk’s emotional Scottish Premiership flag day and football’s ‘dying art’ that he’s delighted to see Dylan Tait resurrecting.

Scott Arfield spoke of his delight that Falkirk team-mate Dylan Tait has taken his lead and realised his potential as a goalscoring midfielder - something that the ex-Rangers and Burnley ace considers a “dying art” in football.

The 36-year-old, who has reached a Europa League final with the Ibrox outfit and made nearly 100 Premier League appearances after breaking through the Bairns’ famed academy as a youngster, made a name for himself by scoring from late forward runs.

And he believes that Tait can take continue to show his prowess in front of goal after the midfielder’s excellent start to the season. The ex-Hibs player has already scored five times this term, including a cracking effort last Sunday which helped secured a 2-2 draw against Dundee United in Falkirk’s Scottish Premiership opener.

Arfield on football’s ‘dying art’

After Tait revealed last weekend that he’d been taking trips from the former Canadian international, Arfield said: "I do like to help the younger boys out. I also think that goalscoring midfielders are a dying art in football in general. I don't think there's that many that pop up with goals these days Dylan plays a wee bit further back than I do. He's probably a number 8 and I'm sitting in the number 10 at this minute in time. So I'm closer to the goal, but through my career I've always put the onus on myself to score goals and Dylan has got the ability. I don't think he believed that he was a goalscoring midfielder when I first came here in January. I think he just thought he was a nice player that gets around the pitch. But if you're being honest, nobody's really that bothered about passing the ball that much. It's about moments and giving fans moments. I think Dylan's starting to realise now that he is a goal scorer in midfield. He can pop up, he's done it in the League Cup, obviously the last two or three weeks, but none more so than Sunday. He's given these Falkirk fans their first top-flight goal in 15 years. Now he needs to start believing that he can get goals and we can get goals from all areas of the pitch.”

Looking back on his early career and who encouraged him to get goals from midfield, Arfield picked out a couple of ex-stars, including former Falkirk favourite Russell Latapy.

I had Russell Latapy, who’s been a huge figure in my career Scott Arfield

"I've probably had two at that time in my career,” he revealed. “I had Russell Latapy, who's been a huge figure in my career and has been right at an early stage. And then Graham Barrett. I always remember Graham Barrett and he became my agent after he'd retired as well. We had a great relationship. I remember him telling me that, similar to what I've just said there, that nobody really cares or looks back to see how many passes you ever played. Obviously there's areas of the pitch where that is hugely important. But the biggest thing is to give fans a moment to reward yourself for all the hard work you do. I remember Barrett telling me that at an early age, when I was maybe 19, that it was all about scoring goals. Thankfully through my career I've carried that on."

Since returning to Falkirk, one thing that Arfield has enjoyed is manager John McGlynn attacking, exciting approach to how he sets up his team - and that is something that he will eventually take into his management career when he does call it a day. However that won’t be anytime soon with Arfield still loving his football.

Players should want to score goals!

When asked if he reckons players are micromanaged these days at other clubs, he said: "Hugely, hugely. And also I just don't think that anybody wants to. I think that nobody really senses the danger when a cross comes in. Everybody talks about the winger attacking the back post as well and I don't think there's many wingers that get in the back post and give themselves the best opportunity. We've got Ethan Ross here who consistently gets in there and it's no coincidence he does score goals. But again, I think he can score more. I think that's a dying art as well. I think when I do go into management, I will have a team where I might concede four - but we will score five! Look, everybody wants to score goals and that's the way I want my teams to go and you'll see that through this season. Through the League Cup campaign and through this season, and particularly at home, we can go through teams. We've got flying wingers and we've got strikers that are going to get in amongst the goals. I feel as if we have got goals in this team and I feel as if we do sense the danger. But I think we could even accentuate and develop that skill a wee bit more as well."

Meanwhile, Falkirk travel to Livingston this Saturday after last weekend’s opener and Arfield admitted that the flag day occasion surpassed all his expectations.

“Aye, it did. Probably better, to be honest,” he said. “The Tifo and everything that was on display for the opening game was amazing. It was very symbolic, obviously with the stature and the significance of the game. We obviously wanted to get a result and never quite managed to win the game. But for an occasion and for everything to come to that after 15 years, it was amazing."