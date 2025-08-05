Falkirk star Dylan Tait hopes sudden goalscoring form continues after opening Scottish Premiership account against Dundee United.

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait hopes he can keep his sudden goalscoring form up having bagged the Bairns’ first goal back in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Hibs ace, 23, netted during Falkirk’s 2-2 opening day draw against Dundee United and has already scored five times following a goal-laden Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign. Tait has now surpassed his best goalscoring season as a player already and has impressed in the middle of the park for John McGlynn’s side so far this season as he looks to show what he can do in the top flight.

Tait: We could have won it

"It was a brilliant day and a great occasion,” he said after Sunday’s draw. “A sell out at home with Dundee United bringing a good crowd as well. We didn't start the game the way we wanted to, but it was a better end. It was a big occasion for the club, having not been in the Premiership in 15 years. I think we showed everybody what we're about. First half we were okay. But at half-time the management were telling us to go and take the shackles off. They told us to go and show everyone the team we are and I think in the second half we probably deserved to win the game. Dundee United scored against the run of play in the second half and we bounced back straight away. I think we could have gone on to win it and no one could have complained."

On his goalscoring form, Tait revealed that he been taking tips from team-mate Scott Arfield as he continues to work on his finishing.

Tait aims to keep on scoring goals

He said: "I've watched what Scottie does and I've been trying to take wee bits from it. I stay out and do extra finishing with Scottie after training. I'm doing that more than I've ever done before and I think it's paying off. Hopefully I can keep scoring. I've always got a target in my head, but we'll just see how it goes. Hopefully they keep coming, because I'm loving it just now. I saw Keelan Adams cross it, saw it get to Brad Spencer and I was just buzzing that he laid it off to me instead of shooting himself! It was with my left foot so I'll take that all day long. It was a special moment and hopefully I can keep the goals coming."

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait fires home his fifth goal of the campaign | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk now travel to fellow promoted side Livingston this Saturday as they look to pick up their first win. David Martindale’s side also drew in their opening fixture away to Kilmarnock. And Tait reckons that the Bairns will “cause every team in the league problems” this campaign.

Tait: We’ll cause any team problems

He added: "I think the draw does reinforce our belief. It's only one game, but they finished fourth last season, so it was a good point. Now we look on to Livingston next week and aim to do well there. This season, we'll probably not go into games against teams that will sit in a low block against us. We've got good pace in our team. If there's space and we us our pace well, I think we'll cause every team in the league problems. Our dressing room believes in ourselves. There are some boys in there that were a bit gutted we didn't win the game against United.”