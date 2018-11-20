Falkirk’s Brough ready for Stenhousemuir test after crashing headfirst into advertising board

Patrick Brough says he feels no ill effects after being swung headfirst into an advertising hoarding during a struggle with Partick Thistle striker Jai Quitongo.

And the defender is looking forward to this weekend’s short trip to Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

Brough limped out of last weekend’s win over Dunfermline holding his hamstring but was restored to the starting line-up for the weekend draw with the Jags, although his participation looked in doubt early in the first half during a tangle on the by-line.

“I hit the board in the first half but we were both just running really fast and I got a bit of a nudge and I couldn’t stop myself. when I hit the board and saw the physio running on and I really feared the worst but I’m alright – it’s a bit sore but I’m sure I’ll be fine. I was ok to carry on.

MONDAY VERDICT: Sports Editor David Oliver reflects on the weekend’s draw

“We were looking for three, but it is another point on a table so take that as a positive. defensively we were very solid and it was quite an even game there were many chances for either side. will take a point.

“The ideal situation was we would beat Partick Thistle and overtake them in the league but we have not lost any ground on them as a team of others and some things you can’t always get what you want. But to take a point and get another point on the board is good for us.

“We had two big players missing this week in Zak [Rudden] and Demi [Petravicius] who are just running machines and knock their pan in every game but with them two missing but the other guys came in and did well.”

HOW IT HAPPENED: Falkirk 1 Partick Thistle 1 Live Blog

With nothing ventured, or gained on Thistle above them and the Bairns awaiting the outcome of tonight’s match between fellow strugglers Alloa and third placed Dundee United, attention is now turning to the weekend trip to Ochilview.

Brough added: “Any cup competition is good to take part in and it will be nice to play in the Scottish Cup.

“We will just go there and try and get ourselves into the next round then get back to the business.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 1 Partick Thistle 1

“It doesn’t matter who you play or what tournament you playing or are you trying to get into the next round or get three points it’s the same thing. Next week we will set up how we need to to win the game like we have done recently and hopefully we can do it.

“Basically you just want to win every game, no matter what the competition is, and we’ll go out next week try and play really well put the ball in the back of the net and keep it out of ours and hopefully find ourselves in the next round.”

Tickets are still on sale for the game at Ochilview, for the away end, at The Falkirk FC shop.

Limited home tickets are also available.