Ross MacIver reckons Falkirk shouldn’t be thinking about making “wholesale changes” to how they play as they look to find a winning formula in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bairns secured a solid point in their home opener against Dundee United but fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Livingston on Saturday despite a strong start. And the weaknesses were clear with David Martindale’s side catching Falkirk out with all three goals coming from poor defensive play and lapses in concentration.

But goalscorer MacIver believes that ripping up how the team play isn’t on the table - and that they are close to getting things right in the top flight as they chase a maiden victory.

MacIver: Tight margins in top flight

Reviewing the match and performance, the striker said: The third goal kills it late on. The opening 20 minutes was the best that we have played so far this season. The goal (opener) was sucker-blow. Then going two goals down before half time was tough. We came out fighting, a little bit more direct and physical in the second half and managed to get the goal back but the third one totally killed it. It felt like they went up the pitch twice and scored twice. That’s what it felt like for us.

“I think most of the games will be similar to that when we play teams in and around the bottom six. The games will be very physical, very tight and there there won’t be much in them. Today, they won 3-1 but there was nothing in it, it was marginal between us and them. Every time we have played Livingston, it has been tight. We had the best spell we’ve had against them in the opening 20 minutes but didn’t capitalise on that.”

MacIver, who joined Falkirk two summers ago, reckons that his team-mates can build on the successful style that has secured them back-to-back SPFL title.

He added: “Since I came to the club, we have played our way the whole time and been successful. We aren’t going to make wholesale changes, we maybe need to change one or two little things. It is what it is. Not a lot is wrong. It is very, very marginal. We need to find a way to turn the margins around into our favour.”

MacIver showed McGlynn what he can offer

The 26-year-old forward was handed a start at Livingston after impressing off the bench against Dundee United - and MacIver managed to grab his first Premiership goal of the campaign. His deft header from Calvin Miller’s free kick was a moment of real quality.

On getting his chance, he said: “The gaffer has a very competitive squad. I was obviously disappointed not to start last weekend but then you quickly move on to trying to show the gaffer what you can offer. And this weekend I’ve started and managed to get a goal. But it is about getting the three points.”