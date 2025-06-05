Commercial opportunity potentially covering fan-led murals was ‘offered in error’, say Falkirk FC after brochure mishap.

Falkirk club chiefs have confirmed that a commercial opportunity that could have resulted in fan-led murals positioned in the Kevin McAllister Stand being covered were simply “offered in error”.

After consultation with the Falkirk Supporters Society, the Bairns’ hierarchy issued a statement addressing fans’ concerns after the new commercial brochure was released earlier this week, making clear that the opportunity would no longer feature.

The KM7 Stand with one of the fan-led murals seen on the right-hand side next to where the 'Falkirk Ultras' are based | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Within the new issue, a plug to become the Bairns’ Safe Standing Sponsor was trailed with an image showing where a businesses' logo could potentially go - and it appeared to cover part of the KM7 murals. The plug for sponsorship read: “Internal TV Facing Gable End advertisement, rear wall advertisements, right next to the ‘Falkirk Ultras’, clearly viable for the TV cameras. This will be a focal point for TV cameras and local footage. £12k plus VAT for one season, £19k plus VAT for two seasons.” The KM& Stand murals were fan-led and part of the original project to rename the stand thanks to the hard work of the The Crunchie Initiative. That group raised significant funds to help the project come to life.

Falkirk ‘offered sponsorship opportunity in error’

Having taken full control of the Falkirk Stadium’s South Stand, Falkirk’s hierarchy said in March that they were “scoping a safe-standing area in the KM7 Stand, subject to the necessary external permissions.”

On Thursday, a club statement issued on social media read: “Following close consultation with The Falkirk Supporters Society, we can confirm our commitment to maintaining the murals in the Kevin McAllister Stand. This commercial opportunity was offered in error and will no longer feature in the club’s commercial brochure. We would like to thank each supporter who reached out to to share their opinions on the matter. As a fan owned club, your input is always appreciated.”

We can confirm our commitment to maintaining the murals Falkirk FC spokesperson

A FSS spokesperson added: “We've been assured the club has no intention of covering the murals and is acutely aware of the role that supporters played in financing them through all sorts of fundraising. They will remain an integral part of the stadium.”

Fan reaction to the initial brochure was almost unanimous, with supporters agreeing it was a rare misstep from the club’s top brass ahead of the Scottish Premiership season.

Falkirk fans react to club’s ‘bad judgement call’

“Not everything in this life should be up for sale,” one fan said.

Another revealed: “Having commissioned these murals on behalf of the Brockville Spirit guys at the time I would be gutted if the club decided to put adverts over them. As well as helping the guys find a contractor, help with the design, and find the best way of installing these my business funded the shortfall.”

After today’s updates, one fan commented: “Still feels unreal the club is being run in such a grown up way compared to just a few years ago. Mistakes can happen - feedback taken on board - we move on.”