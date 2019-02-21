Falkirk meeting with Ross County re-scheduled

Ray McKinnon will take his Falkirk team to Dingwall for a midweek SPFL Championship fixture.

The match was planned to be played last Saturday, but was postponed to allow the Staggies to play their Irn-Bru Cup semi-final against East Fife on Friday.

Falkirk last visited on September 1. Picture Michael Gillen.

The game has been moved to next month, and will be played at Victoria Park on March 12.

County are currently top of the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship, and will close the regular season at The Falkirk Stadium on the final day.

Falkirk last played at Victoria Park in September, just a day after Ray McKinnon joined as manager. Gordon Young was in the visitors’ dug-out.

Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor watched their new side for the first time in the Highlands. Picture Michael Gillen.

The Staggies visited the Bairns last year and drew 1-1.

Between now and the Highland clash, Falkirk play Dundee United tomorrow, and then consecutive Friday nights. Both the matches against Morton at Cappielow and Ayr United at The Falkirk Stadium will be televised on the new BBC Scotland channel.

