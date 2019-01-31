Falkirk to kick off new BBC Scotland channel coverage with Morton

The Ladbrokes SPFL Championship coverage on the new BBC Scotland channel will begin with the Bairns.

Ray McKinnon’s return to Cappielow for the league fixture in a month’s time has been brought forward from Saturday to Friday for television coverage.

Falkirk's return to Cappielow has been switched to Friday Night Football to be shown on the new BBC channel. Pictures Michael Gillen.

The Falkirk v Morton match will now be played on Friday, March 1 - the first to be shown under the new deal.

In total eight games have been announced by the new channel, and the Bairns will be involved in the second Friday Night Football the following week when Ayr United visit the Falkirk Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 7.05pm.

