John McGlynn left irked by offside rules after Scott Bain injury as Falkirk boss aims to bring in two more signings before transfer window closes.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has questioned the offside protocol which contributed to goalkeeper Scott Bain’s match-ending injury during Sunday’s crucial win at Pittodrie.

The Bairns beat ten-man Aberdeen 1-0 thanks to a second-half strike from debutant substitute Kyrell Wilson to pick up their maiden Scottish Premiership victory of the season after an opening day draw against Dundee United and a 3-1 defeat away to Livingston.

And that leaves McGlynn’s newly-promoted side in a stronger place going into the international break - but they will now be without ex-Celtic stopper after he was involved in a collision which occurred when play was carried on despite an obvious offside. Bain put in a superb display before eventually going off for Nicky Hogarth, making a string of key saves.

Bain injury ‘huge blow’ for Bairns

Speaking after the win, irked McGlynn revealed: “He is going to get his hand X-rayed ASAP. It is a huge blow. It could be a broken thumb. It happened when there was an offside decision, but play carried on and he's got injured in a collision. He won't be the first or last player it happens to, but players are getting injured when play should be stopped. This rule, this is what can happen.”

Falkirk found it tough going early on against Jimmy Thelin’s side but they grew into the match and had a numerical advantage for the second half when Nicky Devlin was sent off after VAR intervention just before the break. The ex-Scotland full-back was initially shown a yellow card by referee Ross Hardie for a high challenge - but that was upgraded after a review was suggested by top whistler Nick Walsh.

Devlin deserved red card, reckons McGlynn

McGlynn had some sympathy but thought it was the correct call: “I haven’t seen it back but I didn’t think it was malicious. Was it an honest attempt to get to the ball? I think so but it was quick and had some pace on it. He’s caught Calvin (Miller) high. It was a good bit away from me but I can see why it was picked up by VAR and why it was a red.”

The Bairns now have a two-week break before hosting St Mirren at home on league duty. First up is transfer deadline day and a busy weekend of movement is expected to continue on deadline day. Man United starlet Ethan Williams signed on loan just before yesterday’s match and the the boss is hoping to bring in at least two more players.

“We are hoping that we can get another two done,” McGlynn confirmed post-match. The window slams shut at 11pm. It’s also expected that some fringe players will depart on loan - with the likelihood that those moves may happen after Monday but before the September domestic lower-league loan window closes.