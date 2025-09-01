Falkirk manager John McGlynn hails matchwinner and significance of maiden Scottish Premiership win after 1-0 Aberdeen success.

Thrilled John McGlynn believes Falkirk had lifted a “weight off our shoulders” after earning a maiden Scottish Premiership win on Sunday.

The Bairns got the better of ten-man Aberdeen at Pittodrie to secure a 1-0 win after Nicky Devlin’s first-half ordering off was eventually capitalised on - with Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson coming off the bench to slot home the winner with 16 minutes remaining.

And after securing Falkirk’s first top-flight victory since April 2010, manager McGlynn hailed his side’s “team performance” against the Scottish Cup holders.

He said: "It's a weight off our shoulders. We know there are 38 games to get played and we weren't panicking, but you want to get it as soon as you possibly can. To be sitting with one win, one draw and one defeat in this league is quite good going. It was our first win back in the Premiership after 15 years and it meant so much to the fans - who travelled in big numbers. It was a big day for the club. The fans get better and better. They will take belief from this result too.

"Aberdeen put us under a lot of pressure in the first half and we had to dig in a bit. Scott (Bain) made some really, really good saves. I thought we defended set plays very well, and the sending off just before half time - we took advantage of the numerical advantage for sure after that. We put them under lots of pressure. We could have added to the scoreline. Aberdeen were never out of it but we always felt that we would create more ourselves. It was a team performance. Our centre-backs were brilliant, Keelan Adams was outstanding as was Leon (McCann). They have good wingers.

Recent loan signing Wilson, 20, impressed off the bench after having only had had one training session previous with his new team-mates. His finish capped off a well-worked move and McGlynn hailed the attacker’s impact.

"Kyrell coming in just the other day helped us get a bit of impetus in the game and fresh legs, and he managed to get onto a ball on the edge of the box to get us the win,” he added. “He'll be very popular among the squad getting them their first win bonus! It will settle him for sure. We’ve been patient and waited on the players that we wanted. We knocked back so many players. We were in it for the long haul.”