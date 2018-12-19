Falkirk found guilty of SPFL rule breach in appointment of Ray McKinnon from Morton

Ray McKinnon’s managerial move from Morton to Falkirk breached SPFL rules, a panel led by independent legal expert has decided.

The league sub-committee has decided that the Bairns failed to comply with SPFL Rules D9 and D10 when McKinnon made the switch from Cappielow to The Falkirk Stadium on August 31.

Falkirk have not received the full explanation over the decision made following a Hampden summit at the end of last month.

READ MORE: Falkirk cited by Morton managerial complaintThe terms breached by the Bairns in the SPFL rulebook read: D9 No Club shall directly or indirectly induce or attempt to induce any employee of another Club to terminate a contract of employment with that other Club (whether or not by breach of that contract) or directly or indirectly approach any such employee with a view to offering employment without the consent of that other Club. For the purpose of this Rule D9, “Club” means a member club of the Scottish

FA.

D10 No Club shall either directly or indirectly induce or attempt to induce any manager, coach, trainer or other person involved in the training or management of the team of another Club or a club in membership of the Scottish FA to breach a written contract of employment. Clubs may notify the Company in writing, of the period of all or any such persons’ contracts of employment.

McKinnon moved along with assistant Darren Taylor and fitness coach Graeme Henderson.

A statement from the Bairns says the club is “surprised and disappointed” by the judgement.

It adds: “Our position remains unchanged and we believe all proper process was followed in the appointment of both Ray and Darren.

“As a club, we have already expressed our grave concerns over the way this matter has been dealt with by the SPFL and consider that this decision has serious consequences for the future movement of players and managers in Scottish football.

“Once we have received a fuller explanation from the SPFL, we will meet with our legal representatives and decide on our next course of action.

The local newspaper also branded McKinnon ‘Judas’ – which he brushed off at his first press conference at the Falkirk helm.

A further hearing will now be arranged for the SPFL sub-committee to consider what sanction, if any, should be applied to the Bairns.

