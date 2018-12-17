Verdict: Christmas song of choice should be Frozen - ‘Let it Go’

Morton brought their own Little Drummer Boy to Falkirk and sang a re-written version of Shakin’ Stevens Merry Christmas Everyone.

IN PICTURES: Falkirk 0 Morton 0 - Match Gallery

Ill feeling remains towards ex-Morton boss Ray McKinnon from a section of the Grenock support. Picture: Michael Gillen.

However it wasn’t all peace and goodwill from the Greenock contingent’s back row who passed no season’s greetings on to Ray McKinnon.

Maybe, in the words of Elsa the Disney princess in the appropriately titled film ‘Frozen’ they should ‘Let It Go’.

The bad feeling between the clubs now seems particularly one sided, especially when it comes to supporters in the stand.

You imagine the feeling in the boardroom between the clubs currently awaiting the outcome of an SPFL investigation into the manager’s defection might have been a little frosty – but even at that, it would have to go a long way to being as cold as it was outside, on a Saturday afternoon where temperatures plummeted.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship Conditions like Saturday were not conducive to any form of football, particularly in the first half when icy rain, sleet and hail fell.

The clatter on the Stadium roof drowned out the quietly chattering teeth of a home support who had nothing of interest to move them to their feet or into applause.

No matter your feelings on how the players have performed this season, it was a day to feel sympathy for those out there and question the sanity of those in the stand who sat through to the bitter – in both senses of the word – end.

It was bitterly cold while the bitterness didn’t let up from that noisy pocket of visitors at the back of the north stand in the first half, when their drumming and chanting appeared to be their main defence from the elements.

This was the match best described as Vanilla Ice – a bland show in freezing conditions. In short, ahem, ‘rap’.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Falkirk 0 Morton 0 - Live Blog

The second half improved slightly, Paul Paton headed a good chance wide and just failed to beat Derek Gaston with one late chance.

The visiting goalkeeper joked with the south stand over procuring a hat to keep warm it was just as miserable for the players out in the open as it was for those under the cover of the stands.

As local thermometers and scoreboards hovered around zero, both managers were looking to more positive numbers for their sides.

Particularly Ray McKinnon who saw only the third clean sheet kept by the Bairns this season.

It was also a fifth league game unbeaten for the Bairns and another point – something they didn’t have little over eight weeks ago.

As it was all sides drew. No-one lost nor made up ground in the Championship.

IN QUOTES: Falkirk 0 Morton 0 - Ray McKinnon and Jonatan Johansson

The Bairns search for a solution is getting warmer, but afternoons like Saturday don’t make the predicament any more comfortable.

Yes, they’re in touch with teams around them – even Morton – but there’s not much to cheer or sing about – though they’re not even Lonely This Christmas anymore.