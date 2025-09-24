Falkirk ace Calvin Miller relishes ‘hostile environment’ as Tynecastle trip to take on flying Hearts follows comeback draw against Hibs.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvin Miller believes his Falkirk team-mates will relish the “hostile environment” of a packed-out Tynecastle this weekend as the Bairns look to build on a comeback draw against Hibs on Tuesday night.

The Bairns - who came from two goals down to pick up a point against David Gray’s side - face the Scottish Premiership’s second capital club on Saturday when they travel to high-flying Hearts. Unbeaten on league duty after five outings, the Jambos sit second only behind Celtic on goal difference and have started life under Derek McInnes on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But facing another top team doesn’t bother ex-Celtic winger Miller, 27, who has started all five of the Bairns’ top-flight outings so far including the away success at Pittodrie against Scottish Cup holders Aberdeen last month.

Miller and co relishing Tynecastle trip

“It’s a team that are flying right now,” Miller said. “They probably couldn’t really be going any better than they are at the moment. But we are looking forward to it. These are the types of games that you want to be involved in as a player... going up against the top teams in the country, going away from home to hostile environment. The guys want to showcase the talent that they have. I want to do that too. There is no easy game in this league but we have went away to Aberdeen already and managed to win. Clubs like Hibs and Hearts have spent big money and they have quality players. We know that they have bigger resources, but we want to show that we are as good as them as individuals when it comes down it.”

Falkirk’s only win so far was that victory against the Dons away from home - and Miller says that making the Falkirk Stadium a “fortress” this season is key as they also chase a home three points following the 2-2 draw with Hibs. However, thanks to the manner of the Bairns’ comeback in that match, the winger reckons that they’ve are just about there already.

VAR penalty was wrong call, says Miller

Looking back on draw, and the VAR call that went against Falkirk to hand Hibs a penalty at 0-0, Miller said: “Going down 2-0 wasn’t helpful. But we managed to stage some comeback to get to 2-2 and we went for the win after that. We weren’t happy with just a point after levelling the game. It felt like Hibs were the team happy to take a point. That just shows you the resilience that we have as a group. We all put in those extra yards and we all have so much belief in each other. It just wasn’t to be in the end but it was some effort from the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I watched the penalty decision back - at that distance, I don’t understand how the referee can give it. It is so close. But that is just VAR at the moment. We got on with it. We didn’t let it bother us. We want to make our home a fortress and it felt like that tonight. The fans matched the energy that we put in to the game. It is a draw that still feels like a bit of a win if that makes sense. It could be a big point for us, they all tally up. The boys are doing well and we are trusting the process. set by the gaffer (John McGlynn).”