Brad Spencer signs new Falkirk contract as boss John McGlynn hails midfielder’s ‘influence’ on and off the pitch ahead of Scottish Premiership season.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has hailed Brad Spencer’s influence on and off the pitch after securing the midfielder on a new long-term contract ahead of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Bairns won promotion to the top-flight last season with Spencer, 29, at the heart of the team’s success having picked up the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year prize for his performances throughout the campaign. The ex-Raith Rovers ace also captained Falkirk with Coll Donaldson crocked for most of the campaign.

And ahead of the Premiership getting underway next month, Spencer has now signed a three-year contract, extending his stay at Falkirk to the summer of 2028 with an option for an extra year. His new contract comes after reports suggested that the likes of Hearts were tracking the midfielder.

“I’m delighted,” Spencer told Sky Sports Scotland. “I don’t think there is a better place for me to play my football. Since I joined the club has been on an upward trajectory. This year will be a wee bit different but I love it here, why would I not stay? I wanted to get something sorted out - reaching that last year of a contract is always tricky. I would rather have my future sorted and I love playing under the gaffer and Smudger (John McGlynn and Paul Smith). I am just glad my future is sorted. I picked up a good accolade last year with the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award. When teams have success interest can come but I have always just focused on my football.”

Delighted manager McGlynn - who also coached Spencer while in charge at Stark’s Park - expressed his delight at being able to extend the contract of a player who has been “outstanding from the moment he walked in the door” at Falkirk.

He said: “It’s great news for every Falkirk fan that Brad has extended his contract. It shows his commitment to the football club. Brad’s been outstanding from the moment he walked in the door, he’s been a key player on the pitch, and he’s been amazing off the pitch as well. He’s taken on a lot more responsibility since Coll Donaldson has been out injured, and he has stepped up. He played every minute of every game last season, but you can see the difference when he isn’t there. He’s a key member of the squad and we’re absolutely delighted that he’s committed to the club and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years.”