SPFL confirm fixtures, dates and venues for Falkirk and Stenhousemuir’s Premier Sports Cup group outings in July.

Falkirk will kick-off the 2025/26 competitive campaign with a trip to Highland League runners-up Brechin City as the Bairns look to once again make it through the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Having reached the quarter-finals last season - eventually losing 5-2 to champions Celtic - John McGlynn’s side will fancy their chances of getting out of Group A having been drawn as a pot one team. They go up against a fifth tier, fourth tier, third tier and second tier team.

Falkirk fans will enjoy two Saturday away days

They first travel to Glebe Park on Saturday, July 12 for a 3pm kick-off. Brechin, now managed by ex-Bairns boss Ray McKinnon, are a guest club chosen by the SPFL to enter the competition to make up the numbers with the likes of Brendan Rodgers’ side exempt from this stage due to their involvement in Uefa competitions.

Falkirk then have a free matchday and return the following Saturday (July 19) with a trip to former Scottish League One foes Cove Rangers. They’re of course managed by another ex-Bairns gaffer with Paul Hartley at the helm. Kick-off at Balmoral in Aberdeen is 3pm.

It’s then heavy schedule for McGlynn’s Scottish Premiership-bound side with a first home match against Sean Crighton’s Queen’s Park on Tuesday, July 22 with kick-off 7.45pm. Rounding off the Bairns’ group outings is the visit of Edinburgh outfit The Spartans. The Scottish League Two side visit Falkirk on Saturday, July 26 with kick-off 3pm.

Tough start to group stage for Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir’s competitive season will kick-off on Tuesday, July 15 with a trip to Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton. They are free on the opening matchday, and that means it is an intensive start for Gary Naysmith’s part-timers - who managed to make the play-offs last term in League One.

They then host Premiership outfit Motherwell at Ochilview on Saturday, July 19 with kick-off at 3pm. The following Tuesday (July 22) sees Stenny make the trip to Hamilton with Darren Young’s Clyde the opposition. Kick-off is 7.45pm at New Douglas Park. Rounding off Stenny’s fixtures is a home tie against League Two champions Peterhead on Saturday, July 26 with kick-off at 3pm. The Blue Toon will be third-tier opposition for Naysmith’s side this term.

Prize money confirmed by SPFL as 30k is minimum earnings

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five clubs who qualified for Europe – Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United – in the last-16 on the weekend of Saturday, August 16. Last season’s competition saw record prize money on offer and that has been maintained for the 2025/26 edition, with participating clubs guaranteed a minimum of £30,000. Reaching the last-16 is worth at least £60,000 while the cup winners will receive £400,000.