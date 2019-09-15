Falkirk 3 Forfar Athletic 0: Fans views

Here’s what you had to say on social media after Louis Longridge inspired Falkirk’soverdue win.

@CampbellPreston: “An improved, albeit slightly patchy, performance. Doyle and Connolly excellent, Gomis and Longridge also very good. Played with more width, pace and intent than previous weeks.”

Louis Longridge scored the Bairns' second, then third. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Kelly Elaine Irvine: “Well done to our team, was a great game to watch.”

Christopher Nelson: “Moved the ball a lot quicker, looked sharper plus putting in dangerous crosses into the box.”

@RossWayne: “Louis was fantastic today and deserved his two goals. Amazing strike by Doyle too. Second half was a little flat considering we were shooting towards the South stand bar the last five minutes. Let’s take this home form on the road now.”

Raymond Setchfield: “Hard game to watch at points. The ref killed the game. Glimpses of the Dumbarton rout that took place..”

Robert Smith: “Ref was terrible. Didn’t let the game flow. And some of the bookings he didn’t give... 16 yellow cards in 3 games says it all for him.”

@moore2_r: “Some goal by Micky - it was a belter. Louis Longridge what a difference to the team with his attacking play and driving forward definitely man of the match, the whole team did well today but Aiden Connolly deserves plaudits as well for his attacking play..”

@mjh1876: “Played much better today, but still flat in parts. Better movement and pace too, especially on the right hand side. Gomis and Connolly were excellent, and we’re trying more stuff and creating more chances. Hopefully on the up as confidence builds.

Marshall Fleming: “Much better today, more like a football team.”

Dave Kirk: “Doyle was immense, up and down the wing for 90 minutes. Great goal, just shows scoring first makes all the difference.”

@dougymanson: “Cracking view of a strike as sweet as you like from the south stand.”

Elaine Montgomery: “On that performance - have more confidence in taking shots - it paid off.”

William Jack-bryce: “A bit scrappy at times but three points that’s the important thing! Doyle’s strike for the first was a cracker he was my man of the match!”

Iain Murray: “The Forfar defence were opening up through the centre umpteen timed and our forwards didn’t seem to have the confidence to take the ball through and finish.”