Manchester United loanee Ethan Williams reveals Darren Fletcher ‘wow’ moment as winger reacts to Falkirk debut and competition for a starting spot.

Growing up as an avid Manchester United fan, Ethan Williams idolised the likes of former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher.

And now - having made the move to the Scottish Premiership on loan for the season with Falkirk - the hot prospect knows that it is his turn to impress the likes of Man United legend Fletcher, who is the Old Trafford club’s under-18s head coach, after a breakthrough summer brought his name to the spotlight.

Williams, 19, was part of Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad that secured the Premier League Summer Series trophy stateside. He managed to score in a 4-1 win over Bournemouth, with top-flight clubs across Europe interested in taking the winger on loan.

Speaking after making his Falkirk debut off the bench against St Mirren last Saturday, United-daft Williams revealed that Fletcher has been checking in on how he is settling into life with John McGlynn’s side.

Williams wants to impress Fletcher

“I’ve been a United fan for a long time. Him being in the team with the likes of Ronaldo and Rooney, they were the glory days of Manchester United,” he said. “It’s quite an unreal experience when you step back and think ‘wow’ I’m actually talking with Darren Fletcher. It’s a mad experience for a young kid. But being up here and around it is a good thing. Darren was one of the first team assistant coaches, he’s with the under-18s now but I’m in contact with him. He knows the game and is a big part of Manchester United. He’s someone that is looking to help me in my journey. He’s been asking how everything’s going. I told him I’ve settled well and the team is really welcoming. Everyone is really heartwarming with me and getting around the lads has been a good experience.

“I played about 15 minutes against Bournemouth in Chicago in the summer. We won 4-1 and I scored. The whole team was really warming to me and the other young players. To play and score on tour was life changing. Something I will never forget. Coming off the back of that, getting the opportunity to play here in a good league against good teams is really important to me. I just can’t wait to get my foot in the door and start pushing for starts.”

It wasn’t the start Williams would have wanted to life at the Bairns - with the visiting Saints edging out a 2-1 win at the Falkirk Stadium. But the winger did make an impact off the bench after a slow start, feeding the ball out to Leon McCann, who crossed for Brian Graham to score late on.

And he knows that competition on the wings is rife with fellow loanee Kyrell Wilson soon to return while Calvin Miller and Alfredo Agyeman are also battling for a starting spot. Scott Arfield too started out wide against St Mirren while Ethan Ross will eventually return from his longer-term injury.

Williams delighted to be at Falkirk

On the battle for a spot in the team, and his Falkirk move, Williams said: “It was a really proud moment and I’m thankful the manager trusts me and gave me minutes. On a different day we’d maybe have a different result - if the free kick doesn’t take a deflection and we take some chances of our own. We just need to get our heads down as a team and try to get some results. We have good players like Calvin Miller, Scotty Arfield, Alfie Agyeman, there’s a lot of wingers here and it’s important for us to have that competition. It drives training and you know you’ve got to perform at your best. I’m no different to any other player, I have to perform at a top level as well as I can. As a team whoever starts or doesn’t start we all have to go out and get three points to help the team progress and stay in the league. That’s the bottom line.”

“I’d been speaking to the manager and his coaches for quite some time over the summer. Going on tour with United it was quite difficult, communication wise. But once it was set in motion I was ready to come here. I’m happy to be here. It’s aways good to know that a manager trusts you. For him to come to me and be interested is quite flattering. I’m proud to be here. The team has had back-to-back promotions and want to play aggressive football against the top teams. It’s a style I like as a winger. That’s what sold it on me. The Scottish Premiership is a very good league, comparable with leagues in England. My first experience of it was good.”