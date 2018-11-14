Doctor Who makes Have I Got News for You joke at Falkirk’s expense

Doctor Who and Harry Potter actor David Tennant has claimed a tree on the east side of The Falkirk Stadium doubles as the Bairns’ corporate box.

The Scottish actor, hosting the satirical BBC1 quiz show Have I Got News For You asked a question based on the recent league match between Ray McKinnon’s side and Ayr United.

He asked ‘To get round Stadium ban, a Scottish football fan what?’

WATCH: Have I Got News For You, November 9

The question, he posed to regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop plus guests Reginauld D Hunter and Lucy Prebble, referred to a visiting supporter who climbed a tree at the east side of Westfield after allegedly being removed from the away end, where he watched the remainder of the Honest Men’s 1-0 win.

Tennant explained: “This is the match between Falkirk and Ayr United, watched by one fan from the top of a tree, or as it’s known in Falkirk, the corporate box.”

Ayr fan watching the game from a tree. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The programme was shown on November 9.

Watch the HIGNFY episode on BBC iPlayer here.