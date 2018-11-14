Railway chaos: Signal fault leads to disruption for Falkirk commuters

ScotRail services between Falkirk Grahamston and Glasgow Queen Street have been disrupted due to a signal fault between Larbert and Croy.

Engineers are on site to deal with the issue, but alterations to the service are expected to last up to 7pm tonight with some trains being suspended.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’ve got a signal fault between Croy and Larbert that’s causing some disruption to our services. We’ve got techs on site and they’re doing what they can to fix the problem, but unfortunately we’ve had to reduce the number of services through the area to allow them time to get in and make repairs.

“Once the staff on the ground have given us an estimate as to how long repairs are expected to take we’ll provide an update so check back here regularly. Passengers travelling directly between Queen Street and Falkirk Grahamston might find it more convenient to travel on our Queen Street/ Edinburgh services, alighting at Falkirk High or travelling onto Polmont for a connecting train from Edinburgh to Falkirk Grahamston.

“Replacement road transport will be in place at Stirling and Queen Street. To Keep you moving we have ticket acceptance in place with First Bus between Stirling and Alloa and Stirling to Dunblane.”