Brian Graham reckons John McGlynn is a different type of manager now as he hopes to thrive in Scottish Premiership with Falkirk after Partick Thistle exit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Graham only has one job to think about now - scoring goals for Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bairns are back in the top flight for the first time in 15 years, and one of the first moves made by manager John McGlynn in the transfer window was to bring in former Partick Thistle striker Graham ahead of the new season. The 37-year-old forward was the Scottish Championship’s top goalscorer last term - and he managed that feat while also captaining the men’s first team, managing the club’s SWPL women’s side and taking interim charge of the men’s side for half of the campaign after the departure of Kris Doolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firhill favourite Graham was subsequently offered the Thistle top job but he turned it down in favour of one last shot at the top flight. The move to Falkirk also links him back up with McGlynn having previously played under him for a short period at Stark’s Park when McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith were at the helm at Raith Rovers.

I’ll grab goals for Falkirk in the Premiership, reckons Graham

Ahead of the new season, Graham beamed: “The goals don’t change, the goals are always the same no matter what level of football you’re playing at. And when you look at the squad here, what they’ve done over the last two years, I’m really excited to come in and play in this side. You can see the wingers, even the midfield rotations they do, even the full-backs get high and put crosses into the box. So, I’m looking forward to it. I believe I’ll get a lot of chances created for me and it’s up to me to go and put the ball in the net. It’s always nervous going into a changing room but what I’ve noticed really quickly is how close-knit they are. They’re a very close-knit side and I just want to come in and add that and add my experience to it. There is still a lot of younger players where I feel as if I could still help in a playing capacity and obviously pass on my experience.”

One player that goalscorer Graham will be hoping to help learn the trade is ex-Heriot Watt Uni striker Barney Stewart, who impressed during the second half of the Bairns’ title-winning season last term.

Graham added: “I actually spoke to him on Saturday on the training pitch and said that the games that I’d watched of him, I really liked him. And I did say to him that I will help him. That’s just what I’m like. I think I did that with Ross Stewart and just look at Ross Stewart now, I helped him along the way, I still keep in contact with Ross Stewart, he’s done brilliant. Hopefully he stays injury free this year. Getting his Premier League goal against Arsenal in the last game of the season was brilliant for him, a brilliant boost. He’s going to become a father as well so just seeing that young boy now growing up and still staying in contact with us is excellent. If I can help Barley then great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham: McGlynn’s management style has changed for the better over the years

Graham is also delighted to be back working with McGlynn - hailing not only his style of football but his man management.

He said: “I’ve worked with John before and he knows that as well. Another reason for coming here was to come and work with John. I have got aspirations to go and be a manager. You see John, I’ve only been in a couple of days. He calls meetings in the mornings, his video in training you’re watching and he’s calling people out, it’s excellent to watch and it’s excellent to learn off him. I’m going to have a full year of that. John, obviously for the first time, had us as robots at Raith Rovers. Now it’s totally different. His style of football is totally different. Free-flowing, playing on the front foot. I’ve seen one side of him, now I’m going to go and see another side of him. All these things I’m really relishing and looking forward to.”

Graham reveals why he left Partick Thistle for Falkirk

On his Thistle exit, Graham admitted that it will be nice to “concentrate fully on football” again as he looks to maximise his career on the pitch.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was a big decision to leave Partick Thistle,” he said. “I was offered the head coach role and Mark (Wilson) was going to be the assistant. I wish them well next year, it’s no hard feelings. I wish Mark and the players who are still there and whoever comes in a really good season next year. But when I said at the tail end of the year that if I wasn’t taking the manager’s job or I wasn’t getting the manager’s job, it was going to be really difficult for me to go into the changing room, I still stand by that. And when I got the opportunity to take the job on, then there’s a few things that... It’s head coach, you’re not actually the manager, you’re a head coach and I don’t think that was for me. That’s one of the reasons why I decided, do you know what, I want to just go and play for another year. I’ve obviously chucked the women’s side as well, I’ll get a bit more free time to myself. The last five years have been really hectic and I’ll get a bit more time where at nights I can go and take my wee boy to football, I can go and watch him at the weekend, go out walks with the daughter and the wife and the dog and get a wee bit of normality back in my life and just concentrate fully on football. I’m going to mention Derek Lilley here again, when I was at Morton with him, senior pro, brilliant with me, used to travel in with him and he told me Brian play as long as you possibly can. And his words still ring true to this day for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that’s another reason why, do you want to know what, this opportunity came quite late after I knocked back the job and then once it did come up, then it was where I wanted to go, I wanted to go and play in the Premiership. If you go back to last year even, I spoke to Kris Doolan and Paul McDonald at the beginning of the year and I said, listen I don’t know how long I’ve got left, I would have loved to have won the league last year with Partick Thistle and go and played in the Premiership, that was always my aim and my goal. Once obviously Thistle didn’t do that, didn’t go up through the play-offs, I need to be a wee bit selfish as well. I’ve been true and loyal to Partick Thistle over the five-and-a-half years that I’ve been there.”