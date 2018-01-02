Bairns make New Year’s Day double swoop

Falkirk made two new additions as soon as the January transfer window opened.

As revealed by The Falkirk Herald four weeks ago, striker Andrew Nelson joins from Sunderland.

Andrew Nelson has joined on loan from Sunderland. picture Michael Gillen.

The forward, who has had spells on loan at Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United will stay with the Bairns on a six-month loan.

Also signing yesterday was Sean Welsh, who has been on trial at the Bairns since Paul Hartley took over as manager.

The former Partick Thistle midfielder picked up a knock in his under-20s debut at Ochilview in November, but has shown enough in training to be handed a deal.

Both signed yesterday (Monday) but a delay in paperwork from the football authorities postponed announcements to this lunchtime.

Sean Welsh has been training with the Bairns for the past month and a half. Picture Michael Gillen.

The pair takes Paul Hartley’s signing tally up to three having already secured Sunderland Academy graduate Tommy Robson last month. The 23-year-old was released by the black Cats in orde rto make the switch on an initial six-month deal.

Louis Longridge and Reghan Tumilty have also come in on loan from SPFL Premiership sides Hamilton and Ross County.