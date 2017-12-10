Falkirk eye Sunderland duo

Could Black Cats bring Bairns luck?

Falkirk could be preparing a move for two Sunderland under-23s when the January transfer window opens in three weeks’ time.

Nelson played in attack last month when Swansea City's development squad played Sunderland under-23s.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley is believed to have made moves to sign left-back Tommy Robson and also towards bringing striker Andrew Nelson in to bolster the second half of the season.

Striker Nelson has been loaned out by the Stadium of Light side according to sources at our sister title the Sunderland Echo, and most recently spent time at Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley told the club’s shareholders he planned to bring in as many as half a dozen new faces once the transfer window open with the ex-Celtic and Hearts midfielder and Dundee boss also hoping to land the new faces in time for the January 2 clash with Dunfermline where possible.

He revealed he had been seeking players south of the border in a bid to add quality rather than quantity to his squad.

Andrew Nelson on loan at Hartlepool United last season.

Robson previously went out on loan to Limerick where he made 17 Irish Premier Division appearances and spent time on trial at Hibs last year.

Sunderland under-23s are in action this lunchtime against Liverpool.