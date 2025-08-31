Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson scores winner for Falkirk against ten-man Aberdeen as Bairns earn maiden Scottish Premiership win.

Falkirk earned a maiden Scottish Premiership win on Sunday afternoon as they edged out ten-man Aberdeen 1-0 at Pittodrie. Swansea City loanee Kyrell Wilson made a stunning impact off the bench - grabbing the winner with a fine finish just seven minutes after entering the pitch for his debut.

The Bairns had to defend a number of early chances with the hosts - who also hadn’t won yet on league duty - going for an early goal after dropping down to the UEFA Conference League in midweek after a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Steaua Bucharest.

Scott Bain made a number of key stops, stopping the likes of Alexander Jensen. Up the other end, Calvin Miller curled over the bar following decent play by Scott Arfield and Dylan Tait to fashion a chance. The Dons did however have the better of things - and Topi Keskinen forced Bain into another smart save when he cut inside and went for goal.

Falkirk’s best chance of the first half came not long after that on 26 minutes when Brad Spencer curled over following a neat move. Ross MacIver’s lay-off was spot on after one-touch football but the Bairns’ captain couldn’t keep his effort down.

The match was end-to-end and Leighton Clarkson nearly created an opener for the Dons when he stole possession from MacIver and found Keskinen - who was denied again by Bain with another decent save. The former Celtic goalkeeper was having a great game. He was called into action again soon after when Dante Polvara’s header allowed Nicolas Milanovic to go for goal on the angle.

VAR then came to Falkirk’s aid three minutes before half time when Nicky Devlin was sent off by referee Ross Hardie following a review. The whistler initially handed out a yellow card for a high challenge on Miller - but that was upgraded by Hardie with VAR Nick Walsh’s advice being taken on. And that moment was a game-changer for the Bairns as they chased a crucial first win.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected after being shown a red card by referee Ross Hardie following a VAR review | SNS Group

After the break, Falkirk found themselves a man up but it did take them a while to really get going. Tait had an effort saved on the angle early on but the next chance came on the hour mark. Spencer should have done better when he was presented with a great chance in the box but he could only find the goalkeeper. Keelan Adams also saw an effort fly over the bar, and at that point with twenty minutes to go it felt like a winner may not come.

But recent loan signing Wilson was the man of the moment - finding the back of the net after 74 minutes with a powerful drive. The Swansea City starlet, 20, showed his attacking prowess, being in the right place at the right time to slam home after Tait’s pass was deflected into his path.

The Bairns could have scored again with fellow substitute Alfredo Agyeman making a meal of an effort at goal with Dmitar Mitov out of the goal as the hosts chased a late leveller. Up the other end, Aberdeen did cause some trouble but Falkirk’s defence stood strong - with the likes of Liam Henderson and Adams having their best top-flight displays so far.

Falkirk now have a two-week break again before hosting St Mirren and can enjoy the international break having secured a first Premiership win since returning to Scotland’s top table for the first time in 15 years.

Aberdeen 0-1 Falkirk: Team information

Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Milne, Knoester, Devlin, Clarkson, Palaversa, Keskinen, Milanovic, Polvara, Yengi.

Subs: Suman, Shinnie, Nilsen, Aouchiche, Bilalovic, Molloy, Dorrington, Lazetic, Kjartansson.

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, Henderson, Neilson, McCann, Spencer, Cartwright, Tait, Arfield, Miller, MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Mackie, Allan, Oliver, Agyeman, Graham, Wilson (74’), Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

VAR: Nick Walsh.

Attendance: 18,380.

FH POTM: Scott Bain.