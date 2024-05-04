Falkirk FC: Finn Yeats pens new Falkirk deal as boss finally gets contract over the line for ex-Aberdeen ace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk ace Finn Yeats has finally penned a two-year contract extension with the club after bashing out a deal with boss John McGlynn.

The former Aberdeen midfielder, who has played this campaign at full-back, has been a standout for the Bairns as they cruised to the league title.

25-11-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Formartine United FC. Season 2023 - 2024. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 3rd round. John McGlynn checks on Finn Yeats 14 at the end of the game.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have got this deal over the line,” McGlynn said of Yeats’ new deal.

"It’s taken a long time, and a lot of negotiating has gone on, but we got there, and we’re delighted that Finn has committed to the club for the next couple of seasons. He actually has his deal on the table way back, even before Coll (Donaldson) and he was the first one.

“He’s managed to take a hold of that right back jersey this year, but the new season is a clean slate for everyone, and they’ve all got to come back for pre-season and impress. We’ve gotten there now and that is all that matters.”