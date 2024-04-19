'I want to be here at Falkirk' - Finn Yeats on new contract hopes and role model Stephen McGinn's influence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Out-of-contract Finn Yeats has revealed that he is desperate to play Championship football next season with Falkirk as he looked back on a successful campaign playing as first-choice right-back for the Bairns.
The former Aberdeen youngster, 20, is in his second season under boss John McGlynn – and he has been a key part of the title-winning team at full-back despite not playing in his natural midfield role.
And he says that he has realised over time that his move to right-back has been a wholly positive move for him and the team, even if he does miss playing in the middle of the park.
“I do miss midfield a wee bit to be honest. You are more invovled. But the gaffer has helped me along the way with the new position and I have learned so much over the season,” he said.
“Playing that role now is something that I enjoy. I’ve been playing well too and that helps for sure. I am not fussed either way no. I probably was at the start of the season.
“It is good for me and the club that I can play across different positions. Last season I was in and out the team constantly and it was annoying but understandable.”
Yeats is now targeting 100 appearances in Navy Blue as he heads into the final three matches with a new deal hopefully nearing.
“But this season I have barely missed any football even in the cup matches and I played just about every game,” he added. “Not missing minutes is crucial at my age and I am closing in on 100 games for the club now.
“I would love to get to that point. I want to be here at Falkirk. Everyone at the club knows that I want to be here. I am hoping that things can get sorted in the next couple of weeks. “I want to play in the Championship with Falkirk and I love the people here. I am really enjoying it.”
The fans’ favourite also picked out Falkirk club captain Stephen McGinn for the impact he has had over the past couple of months, and during his time in general at the Bairns.
He says the ex-Hibs and St Mirren ace is the perfect role model for younger players like him.
Taking about his team-mates influence, Yeats said: “The big one for me is Stephen McGinn. He has been there and won leagues. He is a great role model.
"He has talked us through this period. He knew himself that he wouldn’t play much this season but he is great guy.
“He is like a 12-year-old off the pitch. But during training and games he the opposite – he is totally tunnel vision and a proper winner. He pulls you through the game.
“You need to watch out for him off the pitch, he always catching us out with pranks. He mucks about with our gear and he loves it. I’ll leave it at that!
“I’ve been caught out a couple of times. My car has needed a wee valet.
“We dropped points to Annan at home and he was the one who made sure we didn’t let our heads go down – he told us that getting the title over the line is the hardest part.
“Brad Spencer is a big character too. Coll Donaldson suits having the armband and he has been great too. The guys have played at a good level and helped me.”
Yeats also revealed that he is targeting a league goal to add to his strike against Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier in the campaign, and that is gunning to find the back of the net before Leon McCann – who is also on the hunt for a League One goal.
He said: “Me and Leon are both going for one. I would love to score one. There is definitely a wee bit of competition there to see who can score first.
“Callumn Morrison even said he would maybe give one of us a penalty, but I don’t think I can trust that!”
Falkirk host Kelty Hearts this Saturday, with the Fife visitors coming into the match having won their previous three outings. Michael Tidser’s side have an outside shot of making the play-offs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.