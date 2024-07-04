Falkirk FC: Fans are invited to open training event which includes League One trophy opportunity

Falkirk FC are holding an open training session on Monday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk FC fans have been invited to a club open training session that will take place at Westfield on Monday morning.

Supporters will be able to watch an open training session led by John McGlynn and his first-team management staff as they prepare for the Bairns’ competitive opener against Dundee United the following Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Those attending will also have the chance to meet and greet with the Bairns’ current crop, with players on hand to grab an autograph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a handful of other activities are on offer – including bring able to get a picture with the League One trophy or winners board after the history-making invincible campaign.

New kiosk partner Pie Sports will have 100 free pies on offer while new season merchandise will be on sale.

The Junior Bairns and Falkirk Supporters Society will also be present for sign-ups.

A club spokesperson said: “The club is delighted to welcome all supporters to The Falkirk Stadium to watch the first team train on Monday the 8th of July. Supporters can come along anytime between 10.30am-12.30pm with entry via the Kevin McAllister Stand turnstiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside watching the first team go through their paces in the build up to the start of competitive action against Dundee United, we have several exciting activities taking place.

“100 free pies; 100 pies will be handed out thanks to our new partners Pie Sports. These will be issued, on a first come, first served basis, to give supporters the chance to sample the products ahead of the 2024-25 season. The kiosks will also be selling hot and cold drinks, crisps and chocolate during the session.

“Photo with the trophy; Many supporters have asked for the opportunity to get photos with the League 1 trophy. We will have the winners board and trophy out to give everyone the chance to get a memorable photo with friends and family.

“Merchandise on sale; Our matchday retail shop will be in operation in the Kevin McAllister Stand, selling the brand-new Falkirk FC home and away kits along with some other invincible and champions merch. You can also pre-order the new ‘Untouchables’ book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club shop will be open 9.30am-4pm as normal for any other requirements on the day including ticket sales and other merchandise.

“Sign-ups; Supporters will have the chance to sign up to the FSS and Junior Bairns. The FSS recently reached 1,000 members which is a fantastic achievement, however, we can’t stop there. The greater the number of members, the more we can achieve together.

“The Junior Bairns surpassed the 300 mark last season which is terrific, so let’s beat that number this year and grow our support for the future.

“Player sponsorships; Player sponsorships have proven to be incredibly popular over the last two seasons. With a very limited number remaining for the upcoming season, you can grab one by signing up on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Autographs; The players will be on hand after training to autograph any items you would like signed, so please bring one with you if you would like something signed.