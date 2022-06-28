Falkirk FC: Club confirm details for tonight's match against Stranraer

John McGlynn’s side take on the League 2 outfit in their second outing of the campaign, after losing 4-1 to Kilmarnock on Friday night.
Kick-off tonight is at 7.30pm, with fans able to buy tickets online or in the club shop up until the match begins.
A club spokesperson said: “Ahead of tonight’s friendly against Stranraer we can confirm details for the match.
“Only the Main Stand will be open for tonight’s game, with tickets available online, in the club shop, and pay at the gate. Pricing for the match is £5 for all categories.
“The Club Shop will be open until kick off this evening. The Brockville Bar and Westfield Lounge are not open for this match.”
There will be a number of trialists involved again tonight, including former Aberdeen youngster Finn Yeats.