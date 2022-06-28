Falkirk FC: Club confirm details for tonight's match against Stranraer

John McGlynn’s side take on the League 2 outfit in their second outing of the campaign, after losing 4-1 to Kilmarnock on Friday night.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.30pm, with fans able to buy tickets online or in the club shop up until the match begins.

A club spokesperson said: “Ahead of tonight’s friendly against Stranraer we can confirm details for the match.

Falkirk take on Stranraer tonight in their second pre-season friendly (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Only the Main Stand will be open for tonight’s game, with tickets available online, in the club shop, and pay at the gate. Pricing for the match is £5 for all categories.

“The Club Shop will be open until kick off this evening. The Brockville Bar and Westfield Lounge are not open for this match.”