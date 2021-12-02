Falkirk FC appoint five new board members ahead of upcoming AGM

Clockwise from bottom left. David White; Keith Gourlay; Kenny Jamieson; Nigel Serafini and Ronnie Bateman (Pics included Michael Gillen)

Falkirk have announced that five new directors will be appointed to the club’s board next week.

Four come from within supporters groups, with Kenny Jamieson and Keith Gorulay representing the Patrons Group who recently made a six-figure investment into the club.

Nigel Serafini and David White also join as interim representatives of the Falkirk Supporters’ Society that launched last week.

Left to right: Chairman Gary Deans, Director Gordon Colborn, Head Coach Paul Sheerin, Director of Football Gary Holt, Directors Carrie Rawlins and Phil Rawlins. Deans, Colborn and both Rawlins will depart the board in the coming weeks (Pic Michael Gillen)

Current company secretary Ronnie Bateman also joins the board.

The news comes with the club’s AGM scheduled for Monday night, with current chairman Gary Deans and directors Gordon Colborn, Phil Rawlind and Carrie Rawlins all tendering their resignations last month.

A club statement read: “Following an initial round of investment from the Patrons Group, and the successful launch of Falkirk Supporters’ Society, Falkirk Football Club is pleased to announce that five new Directors will be appointed at the next Board Meeting and will join the club’s Board with effect from 7th December.

“Further details about the new structure of the club’s Board will be announced to shareholders at the AGM on Monday 6th December 2021.

“The two interim director positions will last until the end of the season, at which time FSS members will be balloted to elect their successors.” it read.

The club also detailed a profile of each new board member, with this listed below:

Nigel Serafini

Currently serving as Managing Director of Lothian Buses, Nigel has over 40 years’ business experience predominantly in commercial roles. Nigel has extensive experience in establishing strong stakeholder and shareholder relationships, devising and delivering on strategic investment decisions, new business opportunities, behavioural change and customer engagement.

David White

A graduate of Edinburgh University, David spent 30 years working for a number of leading UK financial institutions. David is a former General Manager of Falkirk FC and is currently Chairman of Falkirk Community Trust, which operates 80 venues employs 500 staff and has a turnover of £20m. In addition to his leadership skills, David specialises in strategy, finance and marketing.

Keith Gourlay

Keith spent the last 40 years in the construction industry and has led the delivery of high-value infrastructure projects across the UK, as well as internationally. His key areas of focus have been on business strategy and development, cash flow, profitability and risk management. He is now semi-retired and runs his own consultancy specialising in dispute avoidance and resolution.

Kenny Jamieson

A graduate of Edinburgh University, Kenny worked in various commercial roles in the drinks industry, including Head of Sponsorship at Tennent’s, Guinness Brand Director and Global Marketing Innovation Director at Diageo. He then ran his own brand and innovation consultancy with a wide range of blue-chip international clients. He was also formerly Commercial Director at the Scottish FA.

Ronnie Bateman