Falkirk FC ace Aidan Nesbitt explains how he's hoping to follow Dundee United's lead
Jim Goodwin’s team have more than held their own in the Scottish Premiership after achieving promotion last term and Nesbitt, 28, reckons the Bairns could follow suit if they can book a spot in Scotland’s top league for the first time since 2010.
He told the Falkirk Herald: “It's easy for me to say: ‘Oh, we're brilliant, we'll be fine’. But of course there is going to be a different kind of challenge.
"You can look and say there'll be five or six weeks to go of the Premiership season. Dundee United, who got promoted last year, have virtually secured top six.
"United finished on 75 points last year, we're nine off that.
"Of course what you need to do when you go up a league is to sign players.
"That's what we've done this year to get better and get ready for the championship.
"As a club, I'm sure that's exactly what would happen going into the premiership.
"So I think there is probably a different challenge, but it's probably not a massive gulf.
"But unless you make it a bigger league, you'll never know.
"We've played Hearts at the start of the season, we beat them in the cup.
"We've done well at Celtic Park, we beat Dundee United in the League Cup.
"As I said, you can use Dundee United as an example. And I think the year after Dundee got promoted, they either got top six or they were very close to it.
"It's certainly something that's achievable, that you can go up and do well.”
When asked if visiting top stadia like Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle and Easter Road on a regular basis next season would excite Nesbitt and his team-mates, the ex-Celtic squad man added: “Of course it would. But I'd like to win this league first and then I'd prefer to answer that question.
"That's exactly where you want to play and when you start a championship season I'm sure there's at least seven or eight teams that will want to be in that position.
"That's the aim and the challenge. But I'd rather just win this league before I start saying things like that.”