Falkirk duo Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr called into Scotland squad for Pinatar Cup

The Rangers pair will join a 25-strong squad selected by boss Pedro Martinez Losa which will travel to Spain to play in the four-team tournament which includes Wales, Iceland and the Philippines.

Redding-born full back Docherty has been a stalwart in the national team and is now one of the most experienced players within the set-up, while ex-Central Girls star Kerr was named as the women’s national team player of the year for 2022.

Scotland’s first match sees them face Iceland on Wednesday, 15 February at the Pinatar Arena with kick off at 3pm. They then take on the Philippines on the Saturday before finishing the group stage with a match against Wales on the following Tuesday.

Nicola Docherty and Sam Kerr have been called up to the latest Scotland women's national team squad (Pictures by SNS Group/Getty Images)

The cup will act as preparation for the first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign, which will begin later on in the year.

"We want to provide opportunities to young players,” Losa said of the squad announcement: “I am really excited about the players and the staff coming back together again. We want to give a continuation to the work that has been done beforehand in previous campaigns by the players who have been performing to the highest level. The right balance is to have a mix of experience and young players.”

Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw and Emma Mukandi return after missing the last squad, while ex-Hibs star Jamie-Lee Napier will be hoping to earn her first senior cap having been involved with the senior squad previously. Former Central Girls-trained ace Fiona Brown is also part of the squad.

Scotland squad