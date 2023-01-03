Sam Kerr: Falkirk star admits Scotland NT player of the year honour feels 'surreal'

Rangers’ midfielder Kerr, 23, was announced as the winner of the award via social media after an online vote.

She defeated Abi Harrison, Caroline Weir, Claire Emslie, Sophie Howard and the 2021 winner Erin Cuthbert.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, she said: “This was something I just did not expect at all. When the nominations were first announced, I was really shocked that I was included and I was really happy with that alone.

Falkirk star Sam Kerr rounded off a superb 2022 by being crowned the Scotland women's national team player of the year (Pics by Adam Nurkiewicz/Ian MacNicol of Getty Images & Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

"Being alongside such big names was a real honour. I think my Mum must have got most of Falkirk to vote for me in the end and I am sure that helped. Rangers of course have a massive backing too and they are so invested in their women’s team.

”To win the award was just absolutely surreal and I am still overwhelmed thinking about it now, to be up there with massive names like Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir.”

Kerr was a mainstay in Pedro Martinez Losa’s national team side throughout the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers, and was a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing year for the team after failing to make another major tournament.

Scotland lost to Ireland in the qualifying play-off round back in October after finishing second in their group stage behind Spain.

Kerr on her first Scotland start against Portugal back in 2021

"Football is crazy,” she said. “Everything is based on opinions and I am really lucky that Pedro has put a lot of faith in me. In previous set-ups it has maybe been the case that I was overlooked or just not fancied.

"I think I was probably a little young and that was off-putting for some, but Pedro wants to give young players a chance and I have been given an opportunity. When you play matches you build confidence and I now feel comfortable within the squad.

“All of the girls who have been a part of the camps and squads have really helped me push on and you can see so many examples now of people taking their chance, girls like Jenna Clark and getting to come to each camp even if they aren’t playing – and that learning experience is so vital.”

And under Losa’s leadership, Kerr is sure that the national team’s fortunes will finally turn around after missing out on the last two tournaments.

Kerr alongside fellow Falkirk football Nicola Docherty after lifting the SWPL1 title in the summer

She added: “He has brought in a whole new culture to the team and that takes time to really understand fully. We are learning a new style of play that really allows individual players to be comfortable on the ball.

"I think it is brilliant because he is trying to get us to a stage where we can play without relying on just our ‘big names’ to produce big moments.”

Kerr has also been a star performer for SWPL1 champions Rangers, having helped the club to a first title back in the summer.

She has also lifted the Sky Sports league cup trophy back in December with the Glasgow club.

Kerr was one of a select few to get pass marks in Scotland's play-off defeat to the Republic of Ireland