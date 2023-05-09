News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk duo named in PFA League One Team of the Year

Falkirk attacking duo Callumn Morrison and Aidan Nesbitt have been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association League One Team of the Year after both helping the Bairns seal a second placed finish.

By Ben Kearney
Published 9th May 2023, 03:51 BST- 1 min read

They are joined in the selected eleven, which is chosen by their peers across the clubs in the division, by four of tonight’s play-off opponents’ stars, Airdrie, and four of Dunfermline’s title winning team plus Queen of the South's Ruari Paton.

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, defenders Kyle Benedictus and Josh Edwards, and midfielder Matthew Todd make up the Pars contingent, while Airdrie captain Callum Fordyce, defender Cammy Ballantyne, midfielder Adam Frizzell and striker Calum Gallagher make up the team after helping the Diamonds to a third-placed finish.

Winger Morrison has been the Bairns key outlet this season, having finished as the side's top goalscorer on 11 strikes across the campaign, alongside also grabbing eight assists.

Falkirk attacking duo Aidan Nesbitt and Callum Morrison have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year, which is formed by voting from their peers across the division (Photo: Michael Gillen)Falkirk attacking duo Aidan Nesbitt and Callum Morrison have been named in the PFA League One Team of the Year, which is formed by voting from their peers across the division (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Meanwhile, midfielder Nesbitt finished as the league’s second top assister on ten for the season. He netted three times too and was rewarded with a new contract recently by boss John McGlynn.

Falkirk rounded off the regular campaign with a 3-1 win over Peterhead on Saturday at Balmoor, they now travel to Rhys McCabe’s Airdrie tonight, with kick-off at 7.45pm in Lanarkshire.

