Peterhead 1-3 Falkirk: Fringe players earn Bairns final day win as Wright, Allan and Lawal grab goals

After 25 minutes, Ross County loanee Matthew Wright grabbed his first Bairns goal, glancing a header past Stuart McKenzie after strike-partner for the day Jordan Allan crossed for him out wide.

However, the hosts levelled just before the break when Jack MacIver slotted home from the edge of the box after being teed up Conor O’Keefe, moments after the Bairns had a penalty claim waived away by referee Peter Stuart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, a quick-fire double from John McGlynn’s much-changed team ensured they would finish off with a win.

Ross County loanee Matthew Wright heads home his first Falkirk goal against Peterhead (Pictures by Ian Sneddon)

Allan finished well from a tight angle on 56 minutes after Ola Lawal played him in, with the latter then grabbing a goal himself two minutes, cutting inside and curing one into the top corner of the net.

Forwards flourish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Matthew Wright and Jordan Allan grabbed much-needed goals at Balmoor on Saturday.

Wright was still looking for his first Falkirk goal going into the game – and boss John McGlynn name-checked the striker a couple of weeks back at Alloa, saying he ‘gutted’ for him after he missed an open goal.

Jordan Allan also grabbed a much-needed goal for the Bairns against Peterhead to make it 2-0

It has been a frustrating spell for the Ross County forward, who had previously during the first half of the campaign shown that he can score goals at this level for Montrose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he has shown in glimpses what he brings to this side, and he offers something different to the other strikers at the club.

The goal came at the perfect time heading into Tuesday night’s play-off semi-final first-leg tie against Airdrie.

Meanwhile, for former Clyde man Allan, a goal and an assist will also give him a boost going into the final games of the season.

Ola Lawal rounded off the scoring for Falkirk against Peterhead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth is given a chance

Boss John McGlynn brought two of the club’s under-18s up to fill out the matchday squad, with Logan Sinclair and Max McGinley both making up a nine-man bench.

And both of them got their chance on the pitch, making their first-team debuts in the process.

Sinclair came on for just under half an hour while McGinley got five minutes at the end. Prospect Pearse Carroll also returned to the squad after featuring earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson an option now

At the other end of the age scale, Paul Watson was handed a start after spending most of the season on the sidelines after picking up an ACL injury a year ago.

He is another player who could prove useful over the next two, and hopefully four, play-off games.

Brad McKay and Coll Donaldson have been the preferred partnership in recent times – but they had a shocker at Hampden Park in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and in general haven’t looked like a formidable pairing at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diamonds up next

After Rhys McCabe’s side secured third spot on the final day after beating FC Edinburgh, Falkirk now know they will travel to the Penny Cars Stadium on Tuesday night, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The return leg will be at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off at 3pm.