Falkirk dominate PFA Scotland League One team of the year as TEN stars selected
Fellow professionals voted earlier this month for who they felt impressed over the course of the campaign, with the results seeing nearly a full Falkirk line-up being chosen.
Ex-Bairns ace Rumarn Burrell’s 20-goal season earned him a spot in the team up top, with the rest going to John McGlynn’s currently unbeaten champions.
Nicky Hogarth was the goalkeeper nominated while the back four consists of Finn Yeats, Tom Lang, Coll Donaldson and Leon McCann.
The midfield three consists of Brad Spencer, Liam Henderson and Aidan Nesbitt while Calvin Miller and Callumn Morrison are the chosen wide-men.
Out of the Bairns’ regular starters, Ross MacIver was the man who can count himself unlucky, having played a crucial role in Navy Blue this season.
Falkirk cruised to the third tier title under McGlynn’s stewardship, with promotion back to the Championship being sealed last month. The Bairns are 22 points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies.
The only professional team in Britain to still boast an unbeaten league record, McGlynn’s men have netted a whopping 89 goals while only having conceded 21 times.
‘It is amazing to see the players get the recognition they so rightly deserve from their peers,’ Falkirk CEO Jamie Swinney beamed on X, formerly Twitter. ‘A special mention has to go to Ross (MacIver) who has been tremendous and can count himself very unlucky to miss out.’
