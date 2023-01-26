The 24-year-old hitman has netted ten times for the Bully Wee this campaign in 21 league appearances, including a double against the Bairns back in December.

Allan has previously had spells at Airdrieonians, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath and has signed a two-and-half year deal at Falkirk, with the fee for the transfer undisclosed.

He was also at Premier League side Wolves for a four year spell as a youngster, joining from Airdrie as a 15-year-old after he trials with a host of European giants.

New Falkirk signing Jordan Allan celebrates scoring against the Bairns for Clyde back in December (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We’re delighted to bring Jordan to Falkirk,” he said. “We’ve been searching all over for a striker and we managed to do a deal with Clyde. Jordan has a track record of scoring goals and has done extremely well at Clyde scoring 10 goals and getting three assists in 17 games. If he can do the same here in the second half of the season then we’ll certainly be up there pushing.