Falkirk confirm the signing of Clyde striker Jordan Allan on a permanent deal
Falkirk have announced the signing of striker Jordan Allan on a permanent deal from League 1 rivals Clyde.
The 24-year-old hitman has netted ten times for the Bully Wee this campaign in 21 league appearances, including a double against the Bairns back in December.
Allan has previously had spells at Airdrieonians, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath and has signed a two-and-half year deal at Falkirk, with the fee for the transfer undisclosed.
He was also at Premier League side Wolves for a four year spell as a youngster, joining from Airdrie as a 15-year-old after he trials with a host of European giants.
Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed his new addition, after bringing in loan duo Matthew Wright and Archie Meekison earlier on today.
“We’re delighted to bring Jordan to Falkirk,” he said. “We’ve been searching all over for a striker and we managed to do a deal with Clyde. Jordan has a track record of scoring goals and has done extremely well at Clyde scoring 10 goals and getting three assists in 17 games. If he can do the same here in the second half of the season then we’ll certainly be up there pushing.
“He’s a good striker, he knows the runs to make, he knows where the ball is going to land and he’s got that knack of knowing exactly where to be. This gives us a massive boost going forward especially along with the other signings that we’ve made and we’re looking forward to working with Jordan.”