Falkirk confirm signing of Archie Meekison on loan from Dundee United
Falkirk have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Archie Meekison on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joins the Bairns from Premiership outfit Dundee United, and has turned out seven times for Terrors this campaign in the top-flight.
Meekison also played in Dundee United’s UEFA Conference League qualifier at the start of the season.
He is also part of the Scotland under-21 international set-up, and helped Cove Rangers win League 1 back in the 2019/20 season.
Falkirk manager John McGlynn said of his new signing: “Archie is a talented central midfield player and a current under-21 internationalist with Scotland. He has had good experience in the Premiership and comes from a great academy.
"He can play any position across the midfield, including wide, and he is here to help us and for us to help him, and hopefully make him a better player going back to Dundee United.”
