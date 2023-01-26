The 20-year-old joins the Bairns from Premiership outfit Dundee United, and has turned out seven times for Terrors this campaign in the top-flight.

Meekison also played in Dundee United’s UEFA Conference League qualifier at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also part of the Scotland under-21 international set-up, and helped Cove Rangers win League 1 back in the 2019/20 season.

Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison has joined Falkirk on loan (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn said of his new signing: “Archie is a talented central midfield player and a current under-21 internationalist with Scotland. He has had good experience in the Premiership and comes from a great academy.

"He can play any position across the midfield, including wide, and he is here to help us and for us to help him, and hopefully make him a better player going back to Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, Falkirk have also brought in striker Matthew Wright on loan. READ MORE