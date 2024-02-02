Falkirk confirm signing of Lowland League standout Keelan Adams from Cumbernauld Colts

New Falkirk player Keelan Adams (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The right-back, 22, has been a star performer for David Proctor’s team in the fifth tier throughout the campaign – with the Broadwood side sitting second in the table. punching well above the division’s big spenders and ex-SPFL clubs.

Adams has quickly returned to Colts for the remainder of the season on loan, with Bairns’ boss John McGlynn saying the defender “ticks all of the boxes” for what the club are looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Keelan is one that we have been tracking for some time,” McGlynn said. “We were tipped off to him earlier in the season, and we’ve been keeping an eye on him along the way. I saw him play myself against The Shire on Tuesday night, and I thought he did really well.

“I would like to give my thanks to David Proctor and Darren Dods at Cumbernauld Colts for allowing him to come in for a few weeks training in January. We were very impressed with what we saw. He’s a 22-years-old right back that is six feet tall and very athletic. He’s been a bit of a late developer, but he’s an ambitious player and he ticks all the boxes for what we’re looking for.

“We’ve loaned him back out to Cumbernauld Colts for the rest of the season, so he’s going to be one coming in over the summer. He’s got two years from then that will take him to the summer of 2026. He’ll then be up for joining the squad and fighting for his place in the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad