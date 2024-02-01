Former Camelon Juniors star Joe Bevan earns Premier League move to Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Joe Bevan on the ball for Camelon Juniors against Crossgates Primrose back in 2022 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Striker Bevan, 19, only departed the Mariners just over a year ago to join Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Albion Rovers, and he has now earned a move to Vincent Kompany’s Clarets after impressing during a trial period at the tail end of last year.

The move from the Lowland League to the Premier League for the talented forward will net Camelon Juniors an undisclosed fee thanks to The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium side inserting a sell on agreement with the Wee Rovers.

Bevan, who first moved to East of Scotland First Division Camelon Juniors from Kilsyth Athletic, says it is a “dream move” for him to Burnley – with Joe initially linking up with the club’s under-23s team.

Joe Bevan was a key player for Albion Rovers after joining from Camelon Juniors (Photo: Phil Dawson)

"It has been an amazing journey for me,” he said. “I am buzzing to make the move to full time football in the Premier League. I have to thank everyone who has gotten me to this point.

"I have loved my time at Albion Rovers and have learned so much. They took a chance on me when I was at Camelon Juniors, who also were a massive part of me getting this opportunity.”

“I’m very happy to sign for Burnley; it’s a big achievement and step forward for me and my career.

“It’s such a big club and everybody was so friendly and nice to me when I spent time here last month. I really enjoyed my time with the coaches and my now team-mates, too.

“Hopefully I can get into the team, help them as much as possible and kick on from there.”

David Longwell, Burnley’s academy manager, added: “Joe is a player who was recommended to us by Gregor Buchanan, our scout in Scotland.

“From his reports we bought him down to Burnley and he did really well.

“He’s got a great attitude and profile and, having watched his games and knowing that he’s coming to this level fairly late, we think he’s got lots of potential.

“My thanks go to everybody at Albion Rovers, who were great to work with.”