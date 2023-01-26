The 20-year-old forward joins the Bairns from Premiership outfit Ross County, and was previously on loan at Montrose earlier in the campaign.

At Links Park, he scored six goals in 17 appearances and impressed for the Gables Endies.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn said of his new signing: “Matthew is a striker who has had league experience with Montrose, scoring six goals in 17 games. He’s a tall lad with good ability, he’s got a good head on his shoulders and we believe that with the amount of ammunition we provide for strikers he will have a good chance of getting us goals in the second half of the season.

Matthew Wright in action for Montrose against Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)