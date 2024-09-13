A pensive John McGlynn watching Falkirk's 1-0 Championship play-off second leg loss to Airdrie at the Falkirk Stadium on May 13, 2023 (Pic by Alan Murray)

Ahead of tomorrow’s Scottish Championship trip to Airdrieonians, Falkirk boss John McGlynn has stressed that his side are “a much better team now” than they were when being thumped 7-2 on aggregate by the Diamonds in the second tier play-off semi-finals in May 2023, the last time the two teams met.

Rhys McCabe’s men comfortably saw off the Bairns 6-2 in the first leg in the Excelsior Stadium on that fateful day 16 months ago, before completing the job with a 1-0 win at the Falkirk Stadium four days later. The Diamonds ultimately won promotion to the second tier by beating Hamilton Accies 6-5 on penalties in the subsequent play-off final, following a 2-2 aggregate draw.

“I think you have got to look at the game this weekend on its merit,” McGlynn said. There's no doubt that (the play-off semi-final loss to Airdrie) was a big disappointment for us.

“They certainly, having had disappointment of getting beaten in play-offs, Airdrie had went through that process a number of times. They just couldn't get out of it.

Gary Oliver and his Falkirk mates losing to Airdrie in May 2023 (Pic by Alan Murray)

“They were in the top three, League One, but they had sampled and tasted defeat in play-offs.

“I've got to say that everything went for them, particularly in the first game.

“And they rightly so took their place into the Championship, which they did very well last season. Things have moved on, both teams have changed players since then.

“I think we're a better team now than we were in the play-offs.

“Airdrie have moved a number of players on in the summer for one reason or another. They're not quite the same team as they were. I'm not suggesting they won't be a difficult opposition.

“I think Airdrie is always a difficult opposition. We respect that. Early in the season they go down to Ayr and Airdrie did really, really well

“They've brought in some more players since then. They've steadied the ship, 2-0 down against Hamilton. “They've come back from 2-0 down. They've got a two-each draw, which boosts confidence.

“And then it looks like they won fairly comfortably last week down at Dumfries against Queen of the South. So probably they've gained a little bit more confidence since the early first game of the season. They beat Raith Rovers, which would be a feather in anyone's cap.

“But then obviously the results against Ayr United didn't go their way. Queen’s Park beat them 2-0.

“So we're probably getting them, whether maybe starting to go back on the up trajectory, you could say. So it'll be a hard game.

“We're anticipating a hard game. We're ready for a hard game. The boys are very much in a good place as far as the league's concerned. We're at maximum points. We look to continue that.”

McGlynn, who is recovering from the effects of a hip replacement operation and may use walking sticks at the match this weekend, said his squad would be ‘along similar lines’ to the Stenhousemuir game last week.