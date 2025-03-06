Falkirk ace Scott Arfield named as William Hill Championship player of month for February

Falkirk ace Scott Arfield with his player of the month award (Photo: Ian Sneddon)Falkirk ace Scott Arfield with his player of the month award (Photo: Ian Sneddon)
Falkirk star Scott Arfield has been named as the William Hill Championship’s player of the month for February – with the ex-Rangers midfielder scoring a sensational five goals in just three appearances.

The 36-year-old returning hero bagged a hat-trick against Partick Thistle to open the month with a crucial 5-2 win, and he went on to score in both the 2-2 draw with title rivals Ayr United and the 2-0 win away to then in-form Greenock Morton.

He’s started four games in Navy Blue so far, also playing in the 2-2 draw away to Hamilton Accies last weekend.

Arfield returned to William Hill Premiership-chasing Falkirk nearly 15 years after departing his beloved Bairns as an academy graduate – heading down south to Huddersfield Town.

The Bairns sit three points clear at the top of the second tier table ahead of this Saturday’s derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic. The Pars, who sit second bottom, are yet to get the better of John McGlynn’s side this term.

And Arfield is set to return to the Bairns’ squad after sitting out of the 3-0 win at Airdrie on Tuesday night due to a groin issue.

