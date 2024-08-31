Falkirk ace Gary Oliver hoping to get first goal of season against ex-club Greenock Morton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk ace Gary Oliver says he is “sure the goals will come” as he looks to put last weekend’s “haunting” missed chance against Partick Thistle behind him.

The attacker, 29, has enjoyed a stellar start to his season so far, playing a big part in the Bairns’ Premier Sports Cup win over Hearts and the three Championship victories so far – but he is yet to find the back of the net this campaign.

And during last weekend’s 2-1 win against ten-man Thistle, Oliver should have made it 2-0 to the Bairns straight after Liam Henderson’s opening goal to seal the three points there and then, collecting Calvin Miller’s neat touch in the box and getting past Wasiri Williams only to fire well over the bar.

"I had a chance last weekend that I should have scored,” Oliver admitted. “It is still haunting me a wee bit. But it is early doors – I am sure the goals will come for me. I did well to set the chance up and if it was my other foot, it is probably a goal.

Falkirk ace Gary Oliver (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“When you are playing in a team as good as this, with the midfield we have, I must be doing something right. You are always on your toes because you know you can’t be caught slacking.

“Going up a league, it was always going to be a bit harder. We are playing better, more physical players but we have just carried on our momentum from League One.

“That winning mentality carries you a long way in football, it is crazy actually. We’ve kept the same squad and play to that; everyone know everyone else’s strengths.”

Ahead of the trip to Greenock Morton this afternoon, where Oliver had two spells as a player previously, he added: “They are all hard games. It will be nice to go back to my old stomping ground. I played over 150 games there. Football is different now – change happens so often elsewhere.

“I don’t think there are any players at Morton now who I played with previously. It is a case of players going in and out all the time in the Championship usually.

“Morton is a great club and I have some great memories. The derby games against St Mirren were great and I can remember scoring in a win at Cappielow against them.

“My uncle is Jim Duffy and he signed me back in the day for them from Queen of the South. I was then Morton for a long time and I keep an eye out for them but not this weekend.”