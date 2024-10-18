Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt: Injury-hit start to Championship season was infuriating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk ace Aidan Nesbitt admits his injury-hit start to the William Hill Championship season has been “infuriating” having recently returned from a hamstring issue.

The ex-Celtic prospect, 27, missed out on the start to the second tier season and the side’s run in the Premier Sports Cup, with the midfielder having now regained his spot in the Bairns’ starting eleven.

"I was on the bench against Raith and then managed the three games last week,” he said of his injury return. “I’m totally fine now. I had tendinopathy in my hamstring and it was getting to a stage where it flared up out of the blue. It was infuriating. You think you are back and fit but then it would pop up out of nowhere.

“It was so frustrating. It was just before the first league game of the season against Queen’s Park that it happened. After being in League One, it was gutting to miss out on so many big matches like the Celtic and Hearts games too.

08-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Livingston FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 6. Aidan Nesbitt 10.

“Injuries are always frustrating but this was one of the worst just because of the timing. I can look forward to the rest of the season now.”

Nesbitt was also happy enough with the two points picked up from Falkirk’s previous two Championship outings against Partick Thistle and Livingston.

“If we go out and win our next two then you can say that they were hard-fought points against good teams,” he said. "Our performances were good, especially at Partick Thistle. A draw in the long isn’t a bad result probably but the performance merited a win. We had a perfectly good goal against Livingston chopped off.

“In the long run I think we’ll look back and think it was two good points.

On the live BBC Scotland clash with Hamilton Accies tonight, he added: “We played Hamilton four times last year and came out on top. They’ll want to come out and make it really difficult for us. We need to make sure we do the basics right and if we do that then I am sure we can get the three points.

“The boys love the Friday night games. It is nice to be a football fan on a Saturday every once and a while.”