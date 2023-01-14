News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk 4-0 Clyde: Fan nets £600 in half-time crossbar challenge!

Falkirk supporters were treated to another entertaining performance on the pitch on Saturday afternoon, with John McGlynn’s team putting in a battling display to win 4-0 against Clyde on League 1 duty.

By Ben Kearney
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 9:55pm

And they were also given exciting half-time entertainment, with Bairns fan Lynn Barclay taking home £600 from the club’s crossbar challenge – with a little help from Falkirk FC’s Jack Cunningham.

You can watch Jack’s brilliant effort here which earned Lynn her cash prize!

Hide Ad

On the day, a double from Callumn Morrison and goals from Stephen McGinn and Rumarn Burrell sealed the three points against the Bully Wee.

(Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Read our match by clicking here.

FalkirkJohn McGlynnClydeBairnsLeague 1